INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Torrey Patton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift top-seeded Cleveland State to a 71-65 win over eighth-seed Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tourney semifinals.

The Vikings, who will face third-seeded Oakland or fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky in Tuesday’s title game, closed the game on a 10-1 run in the last 1:31.

Tre Gomillion had 16 points for Cleveland State, including a dunk and free throw with a minute left for a 66-64 lead with a minute to go.

Josh Thomas led the Panthers with a career-high 25 points.

Voice of the Panthers Scott Warras joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to reflect on the season. Listen in the player above.

