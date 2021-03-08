EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Students in northern Wisconsin school district without reliable home internet will soon be able to connect to their school networks via a drone-powered cellular signal.

The project comes from a Wisconsin startup via a state-funded pilot program in the Eagle River area.

The partnership is between the new company, Wisconsin Telelift, and the Northland Pines School District.

The drones will be fitted with cellphone towers that let students throughout the district get online — even in areas where cellphone service and broadband access are spotty.

