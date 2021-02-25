By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teachers at Wisconsin schools with a higher percentage of students at risk for catching the coronavirus will be prioritized for vaccinations when they become eligible next week. The deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services said Thursday that all teachers will be vaccinated over the next six weeks. Teachers belong to a group of 700,000 people who become eligible for the vaccine on Monday, joining people over 65. About half of those people have been vaccinated, allowing the move to the next priority group that also includes child care workers, bus drivers and grocery store employees.

