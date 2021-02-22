MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No COVID-19 deaths have been reported for a second day in a row in Wisconsin for the first time since early September.

The last time Wisconsin went two or more days without a single reported death from the coronavirus was the three-day stretch of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was at its lowest point since early July, but it increased marginally from Sunday.

The seven-day average on Monday was 612, up from 610 the day before.

Nearly 560,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,284 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.