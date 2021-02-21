By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Sacramento Kings 128-115. The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak Friday night. Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds as Milwaukee sent the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.