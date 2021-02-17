MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that more than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to more than 740,000 people in the state. Gov. Tony Evers praised the milestone Wednesday, calling it “exciting news” while also urging people to remain vigilant. The state health department says nearly 264,000 people have received both doses and 740,450 have gotten at least one. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline, with the seven-day average as of Wednesday was 731. A month ago the seven-day average it was 2,129. The average is now at its lowest point since early September.

