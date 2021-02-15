By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will narrow the field of seven candidates seeking to become Wisconsin’s top education official. A primary on Tuesday pits a conservative-backed candidate who says she’s a Democrat against six others with more Democratic support. The top two vote-getters on Tuesday in the officially nonpartisan race to be secretary of the Department of Public Instruction will advance to the April 6 general election. Polls are open statewide Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. State election officials expect turnout to be low for the race, which is the only statewide contest on the ballot. There are also two Republican primaries for open legislative seats.

