By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112. Middleton’s 12th assist was on a pinpoint pass to Antetokounmpo for a dunk with 1:39 remaining to give the Bucks a 120-110 lead. Bryn Forbes had 15 points for the Bucks as they earned a rare win in the Mile High City. Milwaukee improved to 10-40 all-time at Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in a showdown with Antetokounmpo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.