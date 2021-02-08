GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are giving Joe Barry a third shot as an NFL defensive coordinator. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is making Barry defensive coordinator and Maurice Drayton special teams coordinator. Barry has nearly two decades of experience as an NFL assistant coach. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions and Washington. He spent the past four seasons on the Los Angeles Rams’ staff.

