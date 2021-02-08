By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout is expected to be low in Wisconsin’s spring election primary next week, where there’s one low-profile state race on the ballot in addition to more than 100 local races. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, said Monday that based on returns of absentee ballots so far and the small number of people who have chosen to vote-in person early, she expects turnout to be on par with past spring primaries. In 2017, turnout was just 8.3% of the voting-age population in the primary. Voters in the Feb. 16 election will narrow from seven to two the number of candidates running for state superintendent of schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.