MILWAUKEE (AP) — A new lawsuit alleges that worldwide electronics leader Foxconn Technology Group violated terms of its contract in Wisconsin, while local governments spend hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for the project.

Hintz Real Estate Development Co. claims Foxconn is in breach of its contract by failing to construct a Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin not far from the Illinois border.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday on the lawsuit filed in Racine County Court.

Foxconn declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying it “continues to fulfill its financial obligations under the local development agreement.”

