MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

The update released Sunday by state health officials increases the total number of positive tests to 542,415 and cumulative deaths to 5,896 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project ranks Wisconsin 39th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks and 33rd per capita in fatalities.

Hospitalizations remained unchanged in the last day, at 680. Of those patients, 185 are being treated in intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.