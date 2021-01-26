MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin pharmacist accused of trying to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine has agreed to plead guilty in federal court.

Forty-six-year-old Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, is charged with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb.

The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people.

Jason Baltz, Brandenburg’s attorney, declined to comment Tuesday to The Associated Press.

