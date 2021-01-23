MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature will vote next week on a resolution that would end the statewide mask mandate designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Twenty-seven Republican lawmakers signed on to the resolution introduced Thursday.

The Senate on Friday scheduled it for a vote on Tuesday. Both the Senate and Assembly would have to pass it in order to end the public health emergency and undo the mask mandate issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Because it’s a joint resolution, it wouldn’t require Evers’ signature to take effect. Evers’ current mask order is scheduled to run until March 20.

The mask mandate took effect in August and Evers has renewed it three times