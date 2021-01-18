MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are confirming 19 new deaths due to the coronavirus, all but two of which were in Milwaukee County.

The update posted Monday lifted the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 5,470.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that the death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at nearly 102 deaths per 100,000 people.

Officials say 1,083 of the of the 5,132 COVID-19 tests processed in the last day came back positive, increasing the total number of cases to 522,877.

A total of 491,962 cases, or about 94%, are considered recovered.

