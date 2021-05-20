Position: Producer – The Jeff Wagner Show

Hometown: Wausau, WI

Joined WTMJ: June 2017

Central Wisconsin native, UWSP graduate, and WWSP-90FM alumni. I keep myself busy by visiting family (parents just recently retired in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula) and friends, going on mini road trips with my wife, and finding my way to sports and music venues.

Five Fun Facts:

-Spent 4 months working and backpacking in New Zealand in 2011.

-My wife and I have a fun collection of vinyl records, nearing 800 so far!

-Avid beer nerd; I have a fun side-gig at Lakefront Brewery pouring drinks and giving tours.

-Big college radio fan – a friend of mine and I have a yearly weekend in which we head back to 90FM to play some tunes for a few hours.

-Plant dad! My wife and I are big into houseplants as we have nearly 25 plants throughout our apartment.