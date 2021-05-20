Position: Producer of The Steve Scaffidi Show
Hometown: Port Washington
Joined WTMJ: October 2017
God always comes first in my life and my relationship with Jesus Christ is the most important relationship I have. I really enjoy having side conversations with our listeners when it comes to the topic du jour on The Steve Scaffidi Show. Also, I love to serve and help people anyway I can. Matthew 22:36-40 is my mission and what I strive for.
Five Fun Facts:
– I serve as a college & career leader at my church
– I am all about eating different types of ethnic food
– I love taking naps
– I enjoy having long intriguing conversations with random people
– I like spontaneity when it comes to going on adventures