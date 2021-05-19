Position: WTMJ Executive Producer, News

Hometown: Menomonee Falls

Joined WTMJ: 1999

Erik, his wife, and three children live in Menomonee Falls with their dog, Remi. Erik’s radio career began in the mid-90’s at The Des Moines Radio Group. He moved to Milwaukee in 1999 and jumped at the chance to work at WTMJ. Erik is a national Edward R. Murrow award winner. He also thinks he’s a pretty awesome father/husband/dog owner.

Did You Know:

-Erik is a Type 1 Diabetic and a proud supporter of JDRF Wisconsin.

-Erik has flown with the Thunderbirds.

-Erik and his wife have watched/coached countless hours of their kids’ baseball, soccer, and basketball games.