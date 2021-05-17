Wisconsin’s Morning News Host

Hometown: Sheboygan

Joined WTMJ: 2007

Named after a heavyweight champion boxer (first/Gene Tunney), and a 1950’s TV/radio star (middle/Arthur Godfrey), Gene’s teenage experience doing hard work as grocery stock boy taught him the need to find a job that would pay him to remain seated. So began a radio career that dates back to 1972 when he first cracked a mike at his high school’s 10 watt station. Stops at WHBL/Sheboygan, WSPT/Stevens Point, 93QFM/Milwaukee and WKTI/Milwaukee would follow before WTMJ took him in to host Wisconsin’s Morning News in 2007. Two grown children and an incredibly patient, understanding wife are part of his life journey, as are any number of bartenders around southeast Wisconsin, some of whom have been able to put their kids through college thanks to his frequent visits.

Five Fun Facts:

–the family’s Lutheran clergy strongly suggested I pursue a career as a pastor when I was in junior high school. Girls and rock ‘n roll won out

–can dis-assemble, thoroughly sanitize/clean and put back together a mid 1970’s era grocery store butcher shop, a life skill acquired during my years at Park ‘n Shop Sheboygan and the only other one I have besides radio

–student of history in general and the JFK assassination in particular, a true believer in the lone-gunman conclusion and the validity of the single-bullet theory

–made it through a year of high school driving a car (1966 Olds Delta 88) that couldn’t go in reverse and sported a coat hanger for a radio antenna

–I have an IMDb page which fails to mention additional cameos in “Cheers” (kids, as your parents what “Cheers” was) and a “Brady Bunch” reunion show (kids, ask your grandparents what “Brady Bunch” was)