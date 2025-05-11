620 WTMJ and Milwaukee Brewers are giving away two (2) tickets to the Milwaukee Brewers game (05/17 vs Minnesota Baseball Team) on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Fans may enter by being the correct caller during Wisconsin’s Morning News, Wisconsin’s Midday News, Point Taken, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News between Monday, May 12, 2025, at 6:00 AM/CST and Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:00 PM/CST. There will be a total of five (5) winners in the contest. The total ARV of the Grand Prize(s) is/are $275.

For full contest rules, click here.