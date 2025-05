WTMJ is giving away thirty-five (35) WTMJ Prize Packs on Friday, December 19, 2025. Fans may enter by being the correct caller during Point Taken between Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM/CST and Friday, December 19, 2025, at 12:00 PM/CST. There will be a total of thirty-five (35) grand prize winners in the contest. The total ARV of the Grand Prize(s) is/are $875.

To view full contest rules, click here