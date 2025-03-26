Throughout the 2025 Milwaukee Brewers regular season, fans will have the chance to register to win a Potawatomi Casino Hotel prize package by signing up at the contest page on WTMJ.com. One random entry will be selected for each game (162 total games from March 27, 2025, to September 28, 2025) to participate in the contest. Should the Milwaukee Brewers hit a triple in the third inning, that day’s contestant will receive a prize pack from Potawatomi Casino Hotel consisting of a one-night stay, gaming certificate and food certificate. If more than one triple is hit in the third inning, that day’s contestant will win an additional prize until the last triple is hit in the third inning. Fans may participate in the promotion by completing the online entry form on the contest page at WTMJ.com beginning March 27, 2025, through September 28, 2025.

For full contest rules, click here.