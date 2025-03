620 WTMJ and Palermo’s Villa, Inc. are giving away ten (10) free Palermo product pizza on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Fans may enter by commenting on Facebook between Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM/CST and Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM/CST. The total number of grand prizes in this contest depends on the number of correct submissions. The total ARV of the Grand Prize(s) is/are $129.90.

