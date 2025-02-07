Newsradio 620 WTMJ and Siding Unlimited are giving away tickets to the NARI Milwaukee

2025 Spring Home Improvement Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center Show

on February 14th – 16th.

Fans may enter by listening to and David Nason and Libby Collins on

the WTMJ Fix-It- Show between 7am – 9am on Saturday, February 8th and Sandy Maxx on

What’s on Tap between 6pm on Monday, February 10th and 8pm Thursday, February 13th.



There will be a total of twenty-five (25) winners in the contest and each winner will receive

two (2) tickets to the show, equaling a total of fifty (50) tickets given away. The total ARV of

the Grand Prize(s) is/are $500, each ticket is $10. Click here for official contest rules.