

620 WTMJ and Vienna Beef are giving away Five (5) $150 Vienna Beef Gift Cards to five separate individuals. Fans may enter by being the correct caller during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin Afternoon News between Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 3:00 PM/CST and Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 6:00PM/CST.

There will be a total of Five (5) Qualifying Prizes in the contest. The total ARV of the Grand Prize(s) is/are $750. Click here for complete contest rules.

Brewers Ticket Tuesday Giveaway — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News

Beginning Tuesday, April 9, 2024, through Tuesday, September 10, 2024, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST), one random caller each Tuesday will have the chance to win four (4) tickets to attend the next Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday home game.

In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of (24) winners by the end of the promotion. The average ARV of the prize is $200.

