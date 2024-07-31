Sandy Maxx is giving away (3) 4-packs of State Fair Tickets on What’s on Tap live from Wisconsin State Fair! What’s on Tap will be running a cue to call promotion to give away (3) Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Packs. 620 WTMJ and Wisconsin State Fair are giving away (4) tickets to Wisconsin State Fair 2024. Fans may enter by listening to What’s on Tap from 6pm to 8pm on 620 WTMJ and wait for the cue to call between August 1, 2024, and August 8, 2024. There will be a total of (3) grand prizes in the contest; (1) prize given away each day Monday, August 1, 2024, through Friday, August 8, 2024. The total ARV of the Grand Prize(s) is $100.

