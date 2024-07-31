620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network is giving away one (1) 4-pack of tickets to see the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at American Family Field at 1:10PM CST. Fans may enter by landing on the designated spot on the prize wheel at the 620 WTMJ street team at Wisconsin State Fair on days Wisconsin State Fair takes place between Thursday, August 1, 2024, and Sunday, August 11, 2024. Fans must make three out of three shots, scan the QR posted at the 620 WTMJ Wisconsin State Fair Street Team and complete the online form to enter to win the tickets. A winner will randomly be selected from the entries after the completion of the Wisconsin State Fair festival. ARV of the prize is $200.

For complete contest rules click here.