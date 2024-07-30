620 WTMJ is giving away 4 Wisconsin State Fair General Admission Tickets on opening day of 2024 Wisconsin State Fair! (5) Lucky winners will be selected via cue to call. Fans may enter by listening to Political Power Hour, The Upswing, Wisconsin’s Midday News, Spanning the State, and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on 620 WTMJ on opening day of State Fair and wait for the cue to call on Thursday August 1, 2024 between 6am CST and 5pm CST. There will be a total of (5) grand prizes in the contest. The total ARV of the Grand Prize(s) is $100.

For complete contest rules, click here.