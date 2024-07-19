Tune into Political Power Hour on WTMJ every day from July 22, 2024 to July 26, 2024 for a chance to win (4) tickets to Germanfest 2024! 620 WTMJ and Germanfest are giving away (4) tickets to Germanfest 2024. Fans may enter by listening to Political Power Hour from 9am to 10am on 620 WTMJ and wait for the cue to call between July 22, 2024, and July 26, 2024. There will be a total of (5) grand prizes in the contest; (1) prize given away each day Monday, July 22, 2024, through Friday, July 26, 2024. The total ARV of the Grand Prize(s) is $80.

For complete contest rules, click here