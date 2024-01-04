On Newsradio 620 WTMJ every Thursday starting January 4, 2024, during WTMJ N.O.W. (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST) and ending Thursday, December 26, 2024, host/Steve Scaffidi will ask two random callers to go head-to-head and answer trivia questions about things that host, Steve Scaffidi, has previously said on the show.

Each caller will be asked four (4) multiple choice questions each and must answer to the best of their ability. In the event of a tie where both callers have answered the same number of questions correctly, host Steve Scaffidi will continue to ask questions until one caller correctly answers and the other caller incorrectly answers.

Whatever caller correctly answers the most questions correctly will win a grand prize of a $30 gift card to the Mineshaft in Hartford. There will be one (1) grand prize winner each week and a total of up to fifteen (15) grand prize winners by the end of the contest.

For official contest rules, click here.