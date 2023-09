This October, fans will have the chance to register to win a shower or tub upgrade from Sidex! Starting on Monday, October 2, 2023 through Friday, October 27, 2023, fans must complete the entry form below and upload a picture of their old shower or tub in order to qualify to win. By Tuesday, October 31, 2023 (1) fan will win the grand prize and be notified via a call from WTMJ to be played on the air.

For official contest rules, click here.

ENTER BELOW!