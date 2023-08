WTMJ Insiders will have the chance to register to win a grand prize starting Monday, August 21, 2023 at 3pm CT through Wednesday, August 23 at 12pm CT by completing the entry form on the contest page at WTMJ.com. Insiders will register to win a grand prize of two tickets and drink vouchers to the Barrell Yard on August 25, 2023. On Wednesday, August 23, 2023 (5) fans will be randomly chosen to win a grand prize.

For official contest rules, click here.