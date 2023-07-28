From Monday, July 31, 2023 through Friday, August 4, 2023 during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3pm – 6pm CT) one random caller each day will have the chance to win (2) tickets to Diana Ross at the Miller High Life Theater on September 10, 2023. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of five winners by the end of the promotion.

For more information about the show, click here.

For official contest rules, click here.