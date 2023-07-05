During the 2023 regular season of Milwaukee professional baseball game, Newsradio 620 WTMJ will give away a prize in the middle of the fifth inning called “Freebie in the 5th” if there is a sponsor providing a prize. In the middle of the fifth inning, fans will listen for the cue to call and will have the chance to win the designated prize for that game.

Prizes will vary throughout the season and rules will be updated periodically.

For official contest rules, click here.