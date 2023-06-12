From Monday, June 12, 2023 through Friday, June 16, 2023 during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News (5am-9am), Scaffidi’s [email protected], Jeff Wagner (12-3pm), and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3pm – 6pm CST) one random caller each day in each show will have the chance to win (4) tickets Summerfest 2023 . In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of five winners in each show for a total of (20) winners by the end of the promotion.

For official contest rules, click here.

For more information or questions about Summerfest, click here.