MILWAUKEE — Each Friday beginning Friday, April 7, 2023, through Friday, October 27, 2023, one of WTMJ’s producers will take two random callers to play virtual baseball on The Steve Scaffidi Show from 9am-12pm CST.

The first caller will choose to be the home or away team. The away caller will bat first and choose five highlights from a list of ten. Those highlights will then be played on-air one at a time and our producer(s) will keep track of how many runs are scored. Then, the home caller will do the same from a different list of highlights.

Each set includes an equal number of hits and outs. Each contestant will get five (5) selections, or swings. We only record the hit in the highlight, not the runs scored. After (5) swings, the number of runs tallied becomes your final score. Whoever has the most runs at the end of the inning wins a WTMJ Prize Pack.

Each week the winner will receive a WTMJ Prize Pack. Each month, our producers will randomly choose one of the weekly winners from that corresponding month to receive a $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Siding Unlimited.

