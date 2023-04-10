Beginning weekdays Monday, April 10, 2023, through Friday, April 14, 2023, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News (5 a.m. – 9 a.m. CST), one random caller will have the chance to win (2) tickets to the God of Carnage show at The Rep to a show of your choice between Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and Sunday, May 14, 2023 (excluding opening night, special events and the last week of the run).

Winners must call 414-224-9490 at least 48 hours in advance to the show they wish to attend in order to redeem their tickets.

Each day during the contest, one random caller will have the chance to win. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of (5) winners by the end of the promotion. Each prize will consist of (2) tickets to The God of Carnage at The Milwaukee Rep between Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and Sunday, May 14, 2023. ARV of each prize is $82.

For official contest rules, click here. For more information on the concert itself, click here.