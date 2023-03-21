On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ local programming (5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST) sixteen (16) fans will have the chance to participate in the Palermo’s Pizza Bracket Challenge. Fans who successfully call in to one of the local WTMJ shows will be randomly assigned to a college basketball team and will be eligible to win a prize courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza.

Each local WTMJ show — Wisconsin’s Morning News (5 a.m. to 9 a.m.), The Steve Scaffidi Show (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.), The Jeff Wagner Show (12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.), and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) has been randomly assigned a region which will determine what teams their callers may be randomly assigned to.

Wisconsin’s Morning News will be representing the West, Steve Scaffidi will represent the Midwest, Jeff Wagner will represent the East and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News will represent the South.

On March 21, 2023 each show will take four callers and randomly assign them to the four teams remaining in their respective regions in the college basketball tournament held in March for a total of (16) callers.

Click here for complete contest details courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza.