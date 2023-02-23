Beginning weekdays Monday, February 27, 2023, through Friday, March 3, 2023, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3pm – 6pm CST) one random caller will have the chance to win four (4) family four packs of Road America Ticket vouchers.

Each day during the contest, one random caller will have the chance to win. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of (5) winners by the end of the promotion. The grand prize will consist of (1) 4-pack of ticket vouchers. ARV of the grand prize is $400

For official contest rules, click here.