On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3pm – 6pm CST) one random caller will have the chance to win (2)

tickets to the preseason NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild on October 2, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of one winner by the end of the promotion.

For official contest rules, click here.