On Newsradio 620 WTMJ every Thursday starting February 11, 2021 during Steve Scaffidi (8:30am-12pm CST) and ending Thursday, December 30, 2021, host/Steve Scaffidi will ask one random caller and co-host/Erik Bilstad to answer the same five trivia questions. If the caller correctly answers the same amount or more From Thursday, June 23, 2022 through Thursday, December 29, 2022 during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News (5am-9am CST) one caller each Thursday at 7:50am CST will have the chance to win a WTMJ Prize Pack by participating in Tausch Trivia. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host and correctly choose the host that will answer the trivia question correctly and first. Before the trivia question is given to the hosts, the qualifying caller must choose a host they think will win. Then a set of clues will be given to the hosts of Wisconsin’s Morning News and the first host to correctly answer the question will be the winner. If the caller correctly chooses the host that answers correctly first they will win a grand prize. There will be a total of up to 28 winners by the end of the promotion.

If there are no qualifying callers who successfully choose a host that answers the question correctly first by the end of the promotion, there will be a consolation prize randomly awarded to one of the losing qualifiers. That prize will be a WTMJ Prize Pack.

For official contest rules, click here.