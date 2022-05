From Monday, May 23, 2022 through Friday, May 27, 2022 during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3pm – 6pm CST) one random caller each day will have the chance to win a $100 gift card to Ishnala. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of five winners by the end of the promotion.

For official contest rules, click here.