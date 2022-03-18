One random entry will be selected for each game (162 total games from April 7, 2022 to October 2, 2022) to participate in the Woodman’s Food Markets Home Run Inning. The daily jackpot will begin with a $50 gift card to Woodman’s Food Markets on April 7, 2022 and $50 will be added toward the gift card each game until a Milwaukee player homers in the designated inning. The jackpot amount returns to a $50 gift card after a Milwaukee player homers in the 6th inning. Should Milwaukee’s Professional Baseball Team hit multiple home runs in the sixth, that day’s contestant will receive an additional $100 gift card for each home run. Fans may participate in the promotion by completing an official digital entry form at a participating Woodman’s Food Market or by completing the online entry form on the contest page at WTMJ.com beginning March 18, 2022 through October 2, 2022.

For official contest rules, click here.