On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 during Newsradio 620 WTMJ local programming (5am –6pm CST) sixteen (16) fans will have the chance to participate in the Palermo’s Pizza Bracket Challenge. Fans who successfully call in to one of the local WTMJ shows will be randomly assigned to a college basketball team and will be eligible to win a prize courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza.

Each local WTMJ show (Wisconsin’s Morning News 5-9a, Steve Scaffidi 9a-12p, Jeff Wagner 12-3p, and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News 3-6p) has been randomly assigned a region which will determine what teams their callers may be randomly assigned to. Wisconsin’s Morning News will be representing the North, Steve Scaffidi will represent the East, Jeff Wagner will represent the West and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News will represent the South. On March 22, 2022 each show will take four callers and randomly assign them to the four teams remaining in their respective regions in the college basketball tournament held in March for a total of (16) callers.

In order to qualify for the bracket, callers must be the designated caller determined and announced by the hosts for each show, those who get through the contest line will then be deemed a qualifier and randomly assigned to a team in that show’s respective region. In order for a qualifier to win a prize, their randomly assigned team must win their game and continue to win their games until the championship basketball game on April 4, 2022. There will be a total of (8) bronze winners, (4) silver winners and (1) gold winner by the end of the promotion. The (8) bronze winners will receive (1) Palermo’s Pizza coupon, the (4) silver winners will receive (4) Palermo’s Pizza coupons and a pizza cutter, and the (1) gold winner will receive Palermo’s pizza for a year (52 coupons), a pizza cutter and pizza oven.

For official contest rules, click here.