Newsradio 620 WTMJ Street Teams will be at select establishments on select Green Bay Packer game days throughout the 2021 regular season registering fans to Starting on Monday, November 15, 2021 and ending on Friday, November 19, 2021, fans will have the chance to win a grand prize of a Palermo’s Pizza Prize Pack. Fans can qualify to win the prize by commenting on the daily Palermo’s Pizza Facebook post on the official WTMJ Facebook page. The WTMJ Facebook page will post a new Palermo’s Pizza graphic each weekday at 8am CST which fans must comment on by 4pm CST in order to be eligible for that day’s grand prize. After 4pm each weekday of the contest, one fan’s comment will be randomly selected to win the grand prize. Fans may comment once each day of the promotion but may only win once. There will be a total of (5) grand prize winners by the end of the promotion.

For official contest rules, click here.