Newsradio 620 WTMJ Street Teams will be at select establishments on select Green Bay Packer game days throughout the 2021 regular season registering fans to win Green Bay Football prizes courtesy of Miller Lite. Fans at the select establishments on the select days will have the chance to fill out one entry form in order to win one of two prizes. At halftime and the end of the Packers game, a WTMJ teammate will randomly pick an entry form and the corresponding fan will win the prize. If the first selected winner is not present, another winner will be chosen randomly. This process will continue until a present winner claims the prize at halftime and end of the game. The person who wins the halftime prize will not be eligible to win the prize at the end of the game.

For official contest rules, click here.