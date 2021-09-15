Starting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 and ending on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 fans will have the chance to win a grand prize of a 6-pack of cream puffs. Fans can qualify to win the prize by commenting on the daily Cream Puff This or That post on the official WTMJ Facebook page. The WTMJ Facebook page will post a new Cream Puff This or That graphic each weekday at 8am CST which fans must comment on by 5pm CST in order to be eligible for that day’s grand prize. After 5pm each weekday of the contest, one fan’s comment will be randomly selected to win the grand prize. Fans may comment once each day of the promotion but may only win once. There will be a total of (6) grand prize winners by the end of the promotion.

For official contest rules, click here.

For more information about Harvest Fair, click here.