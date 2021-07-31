On Friday, August 13, 2021 during 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News (5:00am–8:30am CST), Steve Scaffidi Show (8:30am – 12pm CST), Jeff Wagner (12pm-3pm CST) and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3pm-5:30pm CST), listeners will have the chance to qualify to win an outdoor patio set courtesy of Sister Bay Outdoor Furniture Store. The hosts of each show will announce the cue to call and take one random qualifier. There will be a total of (1) qualifier taken for each show for a total of (4) qualifiers. At the end of the day on Friday, August 13, 2021, one of the four qualifiers will be randomly selected to win the grand prize. There will be (4) total qualifiers from each show and (1) grand prize winner. The grand prize consists of (1) Milano Square Dining Set.

For official contest rules, click here.

For more information about Sister Bay Outdoor Furniture Store, click here.