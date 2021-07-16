Starting Monday, July 19, 2021 to Friday, July 23, 2021 on 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News (5:00am– 8:30am CST), Steve Scaffidi Show (8:30am – 12pm CST), Jeff Wagner (12pm-3pm CST) and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3pm-6pm CST), listeners will have the chance to qualify and win a fan foursome to the 2021 WTMJ Classic Golf Outing. The hosts of each show will announce the cue to call and take one qualifier each day. There will be a total of (5) daily qualifiers taken for each show. At the end of the week, one daily qualifier will be randomly selected to win the grand prize from their corresponding show they qualified in. There will be (5) total qualifiers from each show and (1) winner from each show for a total of (4) grand prize winners for the contest. Each grand prize consists of (1) foursome to the 2021 WTMJ Classic at The Club at Lac La Belle on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The grand prize winners may bring three guests of their choosing to complete their foursome.

