620 WTMJ is hosting the Cream Puff-a-Palooza contest! Fans will have the chance to register to receive a 6-pack of Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs starting on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 6:00am CST and ending after (300) fans have registered at WTMJ.com. The first 300 fans to register will receive an email notification from the WTMJ Marketing team with further instructions on picking up their 6-pack of Cream Puffs on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. If (300) fans do not sign up, registration will close at 5pm CST on Friday, July 31, 2021.

For official contest rules, click here.

Registration will open at 6am on Monday, July 19.